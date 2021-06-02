Sign up
Photo 3805
Texture
Today's word was texture and we found quite a few of them around Miss Ann's house. We even found a texture to put on our picture!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7690
photos
230
followers
227
following
Photo Details
13
13
3
3
1
1
365
365
TG-6
TG-6
Taken
2nd June 2021 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
june21words
Lou Ann
ace
Your little people are amazing!
June 3rd, 2021
katy
ace
Such a fabulous variety of textures you found! They have combined into a perfect photo for the day.
June 3rd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Very creative Ann!
June 3rd, 2021
