Texture by olivetreeann
Photo 3805

Texture

Today's word was texture and we found quite a few of them around Miss Ann's house. We even found a texture to put on our picture!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lou Ann ace
Your little people are amazing!
June 3rd, 2021  
katy ace
Such a fabulous variety of textures you found! They have combined into a perfect photo for the day.
June 3rd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Very creative Ann!
June 3rd, 2021  
