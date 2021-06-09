Sign up
Photo 3812
Stripes
G. found a wall of stripes in my house today.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
stripes
,
lego
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
june21words
katy
ace
I really like these stripes and all the textures you have captured with it. It’s a really cute photo with your little Lego girl!
June 10th, 2021
