Tall-Short by olivetreeann
Tall-Short

Isaac MacIsaac and Pnoto Club Phil are seeing how the measure up today. You might say they're short. Standing next to a Redwood, that would be true. But standing next to a Lady Bug, they'd be tall!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
