Previous
Next
Resurrection by olivetreeann
Photo 3984

Resurrection

Melissa had butterflies decorating everything in her studio!

November 2021 is almost caught up- no need to comment!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1095% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Nice composition with the lines both straight and curved
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise