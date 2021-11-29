Previous
Next
Roll Along by olivetreeann
Photo 3985

Roll Along

I've been reworking some of my old shots for posters at church with quotes on prayer. I liked the way this one turned out. This was taken at the Track Car event in August 2021.

November 2021 is almost caught up- no need to comment!
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1095% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
An interesting subject and I like the grittiness of the processing
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise