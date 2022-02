Eva Cactuspants

I found some new snowmen around Stroudsburg this year. Local artists are invited to decorate them and they are placed all throughout the borough on display. The public is then invited to "find" them. They stay up for most of the winter and it isn't unusual to see people taking selfies with them.



This one was located outside of an office building in downtown Stroudsburg. My granddaughter Leigh and I were having some fun playing around with her.



