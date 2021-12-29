Captain Cofresi

Every year in December the township of Stroudsburg in conjunction with the Arts Council hosts the installation of over 40 artistically decorated snowmen. They are placed throughout the business district and several adjoining neighborhoods. A map is printed out so that you can drive around and find them. I have photographed the Captain before, but he's one of the more popular Snowmen so I decided to give him another showing with a fitting to his character.



No need to comment- I'm finishing up December 2021 with the Snowmen of Stroudsburg.