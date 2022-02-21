Previous
Flash of Red (2022) 21 by olivetreeann
Photo 4040

Flash of Red (2022) 21

I had to take some pictures in our Congregational Care closet today and thought the stairwell made a good subject for a low-key shot emphasizing black, so I snapped a shot with my cell phone on the way back down to my office.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

amyK ace
Nice lines and textures
February 23rd, 2022  
