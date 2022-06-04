Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4172
Springing to Life
Or the Art of Trees. Took this from the car on my way to Batavia. Dressed it up a little with some artsy effects.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8444
photos
211
followers
210
following
1143% complete
View this month »
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Latest from all albums
4078
4169
4170
4079
4171
4080
4172
4081
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
12th May 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
30dayswild2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice processing!
June 4th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Great composition and painterly editing.
June 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close