Photo 4188
Wildly Colorful
Detail of a Tulip growing in Becky's garden.
Filling in the last three weeks- comment on one or two but please do not feel obligated to comment on all of my postings!
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th May 2022 4:48pm
color
macro
tulip
30dayswild2022
