Drinking Pink Lemonade on a Summer's Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4238

Drinking Pink Lemonade on a Summer's Day

Another hot day- a glass of lemonade to coll me off would have been nice- but water worked too.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like it and I love your title.
August 10th, 2022  
