Photo 4249
Relaxing with an Abstract
Today's word was "relaxation" so I decided to create a relaxing abstract with one of my beach shots from our recent trip to Cape Cod. Put on some soothing music or some beach sounds and stare at this for a while. Did it make you relaxed? (o;
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th August 2022 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2022
,
aug2022words
Milanie
ace
This fits the idea of relaxation nicely
August 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
The cool colors are soothing. I could see this in a spa. I love the colors.
August 27th, 2022
