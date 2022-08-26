Previous
Next
Relaxing with an Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4249

Relaxing with an Abstract

Today's word was "relaxation" so I decided to create a relaxing abstract with one of my beach shots from our recent trip to Cape Cod. Put on some soothing music or some beach sounds and stare at this for a while. Did it make you relaxed? (o;
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This fits the idea of relaxation nicely
August 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
The cool colors are soothing. I could see this in a spa. I love the colors.
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise