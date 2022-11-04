Previous
OWO Bokeh by olivetreeann
Photo 4325

OWO Bokeh

I tried several attempts for the bokeh shot but none of them were post-worthy, so I resorted to a shot I took down in Kentucky when visiting Christopher and family. It doesn't have a lot of bokeh in it, but it's better than nothing.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
KWind ace
We are twins today - I have almost the exact same shot.
November 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Those maple leaves are so pretty
November 6th, 2022  
