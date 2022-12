Walkin' in a Winter Wonderland

A bad snowstorm hit the northeast today. What normally takes me about 20 minutes took slightly over an hour, but at least I got home before the roads were really bad. Since I was driving slower than 1mph it was easy to snap this fellow as he crossed the street before I made it home. I discovered there were several deer bedded down right there but by this time I was not interested in anything other than walking through the front door and sitting by the wood stove!



Filling in- no need to comment on all of them.