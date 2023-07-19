Sign up
Previous
Photo 4582
Music Brings Color into Life
Today's word is music. Today's title is kinda lame!
I may be a little hit or miss over the next few days. Our granddaughter Lucy will be in town!
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
music
,
keyboard
,
piano
,
july23words
