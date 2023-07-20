Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4583
Suck It Up Time
Today's prompt was "uptime" but I just couldn't pull off the ideas I had in mind for it, so you get a twist on the words instead.
From the Lavender Farm Shoot Out with my local camera club.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9272
photos
205
followers
212
following
1255% complete
View this month »
4577
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
Latest from all albums
4490
4581
4491
4582
4583
4492
4493
4584
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
lavender
,
silver-spotted skipper
,
july23words
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close