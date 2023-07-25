Previous
A Trio of Triangles by olivetreeann
Photo 4588

A Trio of Triangles

Seen at a rest stop while bringing Lucy back home. I had a little play with color just for fun. Two challenges (monthly word challenge and the mundane challenge) for the price of one shot!

Posting quickly tonight- tired out from a crazy day at work and four wonderful days with Lucy! I'll be back in full force on Wednesday.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
love the color and it is always good to get two for the price of one
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise