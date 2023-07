Panic

I took a picture I'd taken of the famous Munch piece called The Scream which had been turned into a 3D Sculpture and applied an effect based on the same piece of artwork to it, then added some more photo processing insanity to it for today's word: panic. I must go lie down now as I'm completely stressed out by this! (smile and a giggle)



Posting quickly tonight- tired out from a crazy day at work and four wonderful days with Lucy! I'll be back in full force on Wednesday.