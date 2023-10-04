Previous
Grapes at Blue Ridge Winery by olivetreeann
Photo 4659

Grapes at Blue Ridge Winery

...with an "impasto" paint effect.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Dixie Goode ace
The colors are so rich I can taste the grapes.
October 5th, 2023  
