Photo 4683
Gettin' Some Orange On
Stuffy head, coughing, and just not feeling up to par, so this is what you get for today's word- orange. It's off to bed for me!
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9475
photos
201
followers
206
following
1283% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th October 2023 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
orange
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
oct23words
katy
ace
Much better than anything I would have accomplished under the same circumstances. so fun!
October 30th, 2023
