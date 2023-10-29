Previous
Steam-punked Tech-man by olivetreeann
Steam-punked Tech-man

I got together with some folks from the photo club today. We were out to practice some street photography and it was the perfect day for it- "Spooky Stroudsburg" was taking place so there were plenty of opportunities for people shots as children trick or treated at local businesses and Halloween activities took place in Courtyard Square. This fellow caught my eye with his metallic hat with that vintage flavor to it while he was texting/tweeting away on his modern cellphone.

Heading to bed early to help conquer this cold- see you tomorrow!
29th October 2023

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
A blend of two worlds in this one photo
October 30th, 2023  
