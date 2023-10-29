Steam-punked Tech-man

I got together with some folks from the photo club today. We were out to practice some street photography and it was the perfect day for it- "Spooky Stroudsburg" was taking place so there were plenty of opportunities for people shots as children trick or treated at local businesses and Halloween activities took place in Courtyard Square. This fellow caught my eye with his metallic hat with that vintage flavor to it while he was texting/tweeting away on his modern cellphone.



Heading to bed early to help conquer this cold- see you tomorrow!