Creepy Duo by olivetreeann
Photo 4685

Creepy Duo

For the word of the day- creepy. This is probably not as creepy as some other things I've seen this Halloween, but it's as creepy as I get.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous image!
October 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
😱
October 30th, 2023  
katy ace
I thik it is very ghostly and creepy! B&W the perfect choice
October 30th, 2023  
Sam A. Feldstein
It looks like there's an actual ghost in the photo. Nice job!
October 30th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice processing
October 30th, 2023  
