Previous
Photo 4685
Creepy Duo
For the word of the day- creepy. This is probably not as creepy as some other things I've seen this Halloween, but it's as creepy as I get.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9477
photos
201
followers
206
following
1283% complete
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4591
4682
4683
4592
4593
4684
4594
4685
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th October 2023 4:33pm
Tags
halloween
,
ghosts
,
creepy
,
boo!
,
spooks
,
oct23words
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous image!
October 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
😱
October 30th, 2023
katy
ace
I thik it is very ghostly and creepy! B&W the perfect choice
October 30th, 2023
Sam A. Feldstein
It looks like there's an actual ghost in the photo. Nice job!
October 30th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
October 30th, 2023
365 Project
close