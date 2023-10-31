Previous
We're All A-buzz Over Halloween by olivetreeann
Photo 4686

We're All A-buzz Over Halloween

I'd planned to post a all-out orange and black shot today, but when I saw this family at Spooky Stroudsburg, I knew my Halloween post was going to change. Those little girls were absolutely adorable when they were walking around in their little bee costumes! Mom was also a bee (probably the Queen bee I suspect!), and Daddy was a beekeeper. They wanted a family shot but big sister was not having anything to do with the traditional pose. She wanted that stroller in the picture and wouldn't cooperate until it was included!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Kathy ace
Mom and baby bumblebees.
November 2nd, 2023  
