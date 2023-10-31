We're All A-buzz Over Halloween

I'd planned to post a all-out orange and black shot today, but when I saw this family at Spooky Stroudsburg, I knew my Halloween post was going to change. Those little girls were absolutely adorable when they were walking around in their little bee costumes! Mom was also a bee (probably the Queen bee I suspect!), and Daddy was a beekeeper. They wanted a family shot but big sister was not having anything to do with the traditional pose. She wanted that stroller in the picture and wouldn't cooperate until it was included!