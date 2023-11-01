Previous
Polly Put the Kettle On by olivetreeann
Polly Put the Kettle On

Looks like I'm going to have some help with the monthly words...
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
What a beautiful little tea set. I love the colors in this with the blue and gold.
November 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a nice tea set. just their size, too.
November 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
such a classy tea set with all the gold
November 2nd, 2023  
