Photo 4687
Polly Put the Kettle On
Looks like I'm going to have some help with the monthly words...
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9481
photos
201
followers
206
following
1284% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st November 2023 5:17pm
Tags
tea
,
kettle
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Shutterbug
ace
What a beautiful little tea set. I love the colors in this with the blue and gold.
November 2nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
What a nice tea set. just their size, too.
November 2nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
such a classy tea set with all the gold
November 2nd, 2023
