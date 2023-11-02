Sign up
Photo 4688
If the Shoe Fits...
We don't think they're the right size for JoJo but it was fun measuring them.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9485
photos
201
followers
206
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horseshoes
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
winghong_ho
Lovely subjects and capture.
November 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice image of rusty horse shoes
November 4th, 2023
