If the Shoe Fits... by olivetreeann
Photo 4688

If the Shoe Fits...

We don't think they're the right size for JoJo but it was fun measuring them.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
winghong_ho
Lovely subjects and capture.
November 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image of rusty horse shoes
November 4th, 2023  
