Photo 4682
Autumn Through My Window
The view from my dining room table (with a little foolery).
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th October 2023 4:01pm
Tags
chair
,
leaves
,
autumn
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely see the signs of autumn. Love the sepia tone.
October 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat processing
October 28th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wonderful edit
October 28th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Amazing processing!
October 28th, 2023
