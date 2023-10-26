Previous
White Pumpkin Splash by olivetreeann
White Pumpkin Splash

From our trip to the garden center a pumpkin to carve. I was intrigued by the color of this pumpkin.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely with those beautiful soft variations of white and off white.
October 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice. I love the details.
October 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a neat way of showing it off.
October 28th, 2023  
