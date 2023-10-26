Sign up
Photo 4681
White Pumpkin Splash
From our trip to the garden center a pumpkin to carve. I was intrigued by the color of this pumpkin.
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9471
photos
201
followers
206
following
1282% complete
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4679
4588
4680
4589
4681
4590
4591
4682
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th October 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pumpkin
,
high-key
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely with those beautiful soft variations of white and off white.
October 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice. I love the details.
October 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a neat way of showing it off.
October 28th, 2023
