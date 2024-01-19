Sign up
Photo 4766
Waves of Good Memories
Waves along the Maine coastline and from the shores of the Gulf in Corpus Christi, Texas. And of course, me, waving "hello" to you 365!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
shore
,
shoreline
,
jan24words
