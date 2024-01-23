Previous
The Wet Look by olivetreeann
Photo 4770

The Wet Look

The weather cooperated for the word of the day today- this was the view out of my windshield just before I left for work.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like this look through your wet windsuield . It is a terrific rainy illustration
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise