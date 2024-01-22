Sign up
Photo 4769
Over and Above
Looking up the stairwell at the end of the hallway.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9646
photos
197
followers
205
following
1306% complete
4762
4763
4764
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
4766
4675
4676
4767
4768
4677
4678
4769
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
22nd January 2024 3:15pm
Privacy
Tags
black and white
,
high key
,
jan24words
eDorre
ace
Intriguing!
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fascinating Ann, I am trying to figure out where the stairs are ;-)
January 23rd, 2024
