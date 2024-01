Butterfly Smile

For the word of the day- smile. This lovely lady is on display outside of the health food store. She's part of a winter event called "The Snowmen of Stroudsburg". There are over 50 of these statues scattered around town. People have fun hunting them down and taking photographs of them. I think this one is called "Butterfly Radiance" but I'm a little uncertain about that. At any rate, when I took this picture yesterday, I didn't know today's word would be "smile" but she sure came in handy!