Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4799
FOR 2024-21
It feels like I've done this shot before (I have but not with this apple). But the skin on this apple had such a unique texture, it was begging to be photographed.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9712
photos
198
followers
205
following
1314% complete
View this month »
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
Latest from all albums
4705
4796
4797
4706
4707
4798
4799
4708
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
21st February 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
apple
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close