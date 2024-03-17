Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4824
Dining Out at the Pretty Pink Cafe
Playing around with the artwork one of the little girls drew in Sunday School today.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9772
photos
197
followers
205
following
1321% complete
View this month »
4818
4819
4820
4821
4822
4823
4824
4825
Latest from all albums
4822
4731
4732
4823
4733
4824
4734
4825
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th March 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done!
March 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close