Photo 4977
Mosaic Abstract
It was a stone wall before it was tossed into the photo processing blender!
I'll be catching up with my project over the next week or so, so don't feel obligated to comment on all my uploads- just whatever you have time for!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10115
photos
192
followers
201
following
1363% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mosaic
,
annfoolery
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2024
