Photo 4981
One Lump or Two
I do not have anything lumpy in my house and it wasn't until I started processing this monstrosity that I remembered I could have picked up some lumps of sugar at the supermarket for this shot (hence the title). Oh well- it is what is!
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
august24words
,
abstractaugust2024
,
this pillow is not lumpy at all and neither is this abstract
Diana
ace
I do see a few lumps in your lovely colourful creation Ann :-)
August 22nd, 2024
