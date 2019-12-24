'Tis the Reason for the Season

Some say it's about family.

Some say it's about the gifts under the tree.

Some say it's about a jolly fellow who puts them there.

Some say it's about the love for one's fellow man.

Some say it's so commercial it's not worth celebrating anymore.

Some run themselves ragged attempting to incorporate as many traditions as they can.



But, simply put, Christmas is not about any of those things, even though some of them are quite worthwhile.



Whether you want to recognize it or not, Christmas is about Christ. Whether you want to celebrate Him or not, it always was about Him and the most amazing desire He had to become flesh and dwell with us (The Gospel of John chapter 1, verse 14). So for us, He is the reason for this season of light and rejoicing.



We wish you all a most blessed and joyous Christmas and a Happy New Year!



Miss Ann, Piggy and the Critters.