Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3189
Gifts
We opened gifts from our family today. Got some nice treats and a pretty little lamp. Simple pleasures are the best!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6596
photos
213
followers
199
following
873% complete
View this month »
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
Latest from all albums
3277
3186
3278
3187
3188
3279
3280
3189
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th December 2019 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
gifts
,
dec19words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close