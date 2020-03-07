Sign up
Photo 3262
Weavebots
I'm not sure what these parts had to do with the looms at the American Ribbon Factory but they reminded me of little robots.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th February 2020 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
loom
,
machinery
,
who-knows-what-they-are!
