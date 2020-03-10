Sign up
Photo 3265
Weights and Rods
These pieces were used on the looms to keep the proper amount of tension on the threads which ran through the heddles and beater while the ribbon was being made.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th February 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
cool series this is
March 10th, 2020
