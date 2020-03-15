Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3270
World Wide Photo Minute March 2020
I set my alarm clock this year so I wouldn't miss the moment- and it worked! This was the scene on my front steps at 5:47 pm today.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6761
photos
224
followers
212
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Latest from all albums
3267
3358
3359
3268
3269
3360
3270
3361
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th March 2020 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
lines
,
world-wide-minute-2020
summerfield
ace
there's even a wwm in the shadows, if one is imaginative enough. aces!
March 16th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Great shadows captured from your fencing.
March 16th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
That is very cool! Love the shape of the shadows.
March 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close