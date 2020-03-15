Previous
World Wide Photo Minute March 2020 by olivetreeann
Photo 3270

World Wide Photo Minute March 2020

I set my alarm clock this year so I wouldn't miss the moment- and it worked! This was the scene on my front steps at 5:47 pm today.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
there's even a wwm in the shadows, if one is imaginative enough. aces!
March 16th, 2020  
Great shadows captured from your fencing.
March 16th, 2020  
That is very cool! Love the shape of the shadows.
March 16th, 2020  
