Photo 3271
Limit 2?
Two of what? Molecules of air?
I can't believe the insanity that is taking place over this virus.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
really?!
Shutterbug
ace
We have been asked to self isolate but went shopping over the weekend. Cleaning supplies and paper are totally missing as is milk and bread flour. Other things seemed normal.
March 17th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
I see packs of toilet rolls are being resold on the internet at ridiculous prices.
March 17th, 2020
