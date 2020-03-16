Previous
Limit 2? by olivetreeann
Limit 2?

Two of what? Molecules of air?

I can't believe the insanity that is taking place over this virus.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Shutterbug ace
We have been asked to self isolate but went shopping over the weekend. Cleaning supplies and paper are totally missing as is milk and bread flour. Other things seemed normal.
March 17th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
I see packs of toilet rolls are being resold on the internet at ridiculous prices.
March 17th, 2020  
