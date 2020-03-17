Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3272
Happy St. Patrick's Day from Piggy!
Seems odd to be posting orange in the main album so Piggy and I decided to put some green up here. I took the shot of the flowers the other day in the supermarket.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6765
photos
224
followers
212
following
896% complete
View this month »
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Latest from all albums
3269
3360
3270
3361
3362
3271
3272
3363
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th March 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st. patrick's day
Milanie
ace
What a cute scene you created
March 17th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Adorable!
March 18th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Great composite and adding the flowers (which are wonderfully crisp) helps set off Piggy rather nicely.
March 18th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
so cute
March 18th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So cute, you made me smile!
March 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close