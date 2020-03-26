Previous
On the Road Today by olivetreeann
On the Road Today

I went to the supermarket today and was struck by how "quiet" the roads were. On my way home I took some random shots from the car. Since I was basically the only car on the road I was able to stop and take the shot at my leisure!

Here's an assortment on empty roads, cars at home, deserted restaurants and parking lots, creative ways churches are staying open and how the schools are getting lunch to their students on the food program, closed schools and Nature's response to all this craziness- the Bushkill keeps flowing and the daffodils are blooming.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
I think watching the progress of spring is one of the things that is keeping me sane. It feels good somehow that nature is enjoying carrying on as usual.
March 26th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
I alway`s loved the country side and empthy roads. But not for this reason. Stay save
Great shots. .
March 26th, 2020  
