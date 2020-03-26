On the Road Today

I went to the supermarket today and was struck by how "quiet" the roads were. On my way home I took some random shots from the car. Since I was basically the only car on the road I was able to stop and take the shot at my leisure!



Here's an assortment on empty roads, cars at home, deserted restaurants and parking lots, creative ways churches are staying open and how the schools are getting lunch to their students on the food program, closed schools and Nature's response to all this craziness- the Bushkill keeps flowing and the daffodils are blooming.