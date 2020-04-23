Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3309
Graffiti on the Barn Doors
I am not sure what compels people to vandalized barns with graffiti. It sure is ugly but I can't argue that it doesn't make for an interesting shot when the afternoon shadows of trees fall across it.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6840
photos
224
followers
212
following
906% complete
View this month »
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Latest from all albums
3306
3397
3307
3398
3308
3399
3400
3309
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
2nd April 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
ugly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close