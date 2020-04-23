Previous
Graffiti on the Barn Doors by olivetreeann
Photo 3309

Graffiti on the Barn Doors

I am not sure what compels people to vandalized barns with graffiti. It sure is ugly but I can't argue that it doesn't make for an interesting shot when the afternoon shadows of trees fall across it.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

