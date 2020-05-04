Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3320
Half of an Abstract for May
One more for the abstract challenge and one contribution for the May Half and Half theme.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
2nd May 2020 7:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract-32
,
mayhalf20
Kathy
ace
It's lovely. I like that moon shape and reflection.
May 5th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Beautiful image! Very pleasing to the eye however you accomplished it!
May 5th, 2020
