Previous
Next
Half of an Abstract for May by olivetreeann
Photo 3320

Half of an Abstract for May

One more for the abstract challenge and one contribution for the May Half and Half theme.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It's lovely. I like that moon shape and reflection.
May 5th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Beautiful image! Very pleasing to the eye however you accomplished it!
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise