Previous
Next
Goldfinches at the Bird Feeder 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3323

Goldfinches at the Bird Feeder 2

I have 3 pairs of Goldfinches coming to the feeder each day and I love seeing all that yellow out there! Sometimes the activity gets pretty heated when it comes to who gets to sit on what perch!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
that is a lot of activity. The birds are providing so much entertainment for so many of us in these times when we have slowed down enough to stop and notice.
May 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise