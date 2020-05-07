Sign up
Photo 3323
Goldfinches at the Bird Feeder 2
I have 3 pairs of Goldfinches coming to the feeder each day and I love seeing all that yellow out there! Sometimes the activity gets pretty heated when it comes to who gets to sit on what perch!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
7th May 2020 10:41am
Tags
birds
,
goldfinches
Helen Jane
ace
that is a lot of activity. The birds are providing so much entertainment for so many of us in these times when we have slowed down enough to stop and notice.
May 7th, 2020
