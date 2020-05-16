Virtual Shoot Out Junk Drawer 3

Since our photo club can't meet up to go on photo walks together at present, we've adapted them to the virtual world. We select a day and it's up to the individual photographer to take a shot at some point on that date. This month we were assigned the task of shooting our junk drawer or what is in our junk drawer as the subject. We also have the choice of processing the shot or leaving it as is. This is a collection of plastic scoops from powdered products like Jeff's vitamin C or the protein drinks I buy every once in a while. The shot didn't look like much until I put it in black and white and then inverted it. This was my favorite of the three I will submit to our club's newsletter.