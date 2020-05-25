Previous
Half a View of the Old White Barn and Silo by olivetreeann
Photo 3341

Half a View of the Old White Barn and Silo

From my walk around the barn last week.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture, Ann! You may have noticed before that I like barns... The colors in this are so beautifully vibrant, and I love the weathered look of the barn boards! Great pov, too. Is this on your property? Fav
May 25th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Great shapes and capture of the materials used to build these structures. The blue sky highlights tones in and sets off the structures. Nice composition.
May 25th, 2020  
