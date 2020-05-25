Sign up
Photo 3341
Half a View of the Old White Barn and Silo
From my walk around the barn last week.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
barn
,
mayhalf20
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture, Ann! You may have noticed before that I like barns... The colors in this are so beautifully vibrant, and I love the weathered look of the barn boards! Great pov, too. Is this on your property? Fav
May 25th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Great shapes and capture of the materials used to build these structures. The blue sky highlights tones in and sets off the structures. Nice composition.
May 25th, 2020
