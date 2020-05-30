Remembering Mosier's Barn

I've been going through my archive shots looking for photos to submit to a local magazine competition. One of the categories is "historical structures". This is Mosier's barn. It was part of a large dairy barn and was standing until last fall when it was torn down by developers. It hadn't been operating for a long time and when it was purchased there was hope that it might be incorporated into the plans for the land. But apparently that didn't work or the structure wasn't sound and it was demolished. This shot is not the one I will submit (the magazine prefers non-processed photos) but I like the nostalgic feel it gave the picture- my own little piece of history.