Photo 3367
Horses in the Field
This was taken back in 2017 when our photo club visited Quiet Valley Historical Village. I kept going back and forth on posting it in color but finally settled on the sepia version with some texture because I liked the vintage look it gave the shot.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd April 2017 10:47am
Tags
vintage
,
horses
FBailey
ace
Love the filigree of the branches
June 21st, 2020
