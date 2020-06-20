Previous
Horses in the Field by olivetreeann
Photo 3367

Horses in the Field

This was taken back in 2017 when our photo club visited Quiet Valley Historical Village. I kept going back and forth on posting it in color but finally settled on the sepia version with some texture because I liked the vintage look it gave the shot.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
922% complete

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Love the filigree of the branches
June 21st, 2020  
